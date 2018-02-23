Tracy Lawrence to perform at 2018 CCMF

The Surfside Beach Police Chief is requesting nearly $100,000 for pay increases for his officers and supervisors to remain competitive with other area agencies.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corporation is working on completing a marketing campaign and that includes promoting their new website. Vice President of MBREDC Sandy Davis said the website is used as a recruitment tool. With the new website, MBREDC will be able to more efficiently contact companies who may be taking a look at their website, as well as provide more information the companies may be looking for.More >>
The principal of West Florence High School has been on administrative leave with pay since Feb. 14, according to a district official. Principal Pam Quick is one of two West Florence High employees to be placed on administrative leave this month, confirmed Florence School District One Director Pam Little-McDaniel.More >>
Tracy Lawrence is the latest artist announced to perform at the 2018 Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach. Toby Keith, Luke Bryan, the Zac Brown Band, Old Dominion, Chris Lane, Brett Eldredge, Dylan Scott, Kane Brown, Michael Ray, Devin Dawson, Jon Langston and Russell Dickerson are also scheduled to perform.More >>
One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash early-Friday morning, according to information from SCHP. The crash occurred just after midnight on U.S. Highway 52, just north of Dovesville.More >>
Police said a father beat his 5-year-old son to death with a shovel Wednesday, and then buried him in a backyard.More >>
The Associated Press joined American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy on a tour of a Korean dog meat farm that's about to be shuttered by the Humane Society International.More >>
Florida inmate yells 'murderers!' repeatedly as he's executed for his convictioin in 1993 rape and killing of a college student.More >>
A Kentucky teen who was taken from her home in December 2017 was found confined in a Saluda County bedroom and a 24-year-old man was arrested for her kidnapping.More >>
'Abject breakdown on all levels': Florida high school where ex-student accused of fatally shooting 17 people reopening to teachers Friday amid revelations an armed officer on campus did nothing to stop suspect,...More >>
The students who swarmed Florida's state capitol in the wake of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High massacre face pushback in Legislature.More >>
Those precious Albertville sextuplets are all now at home with mom and dad.More >>
Car rental company Enterprise says it is ending a discount program for National Rifle Association members.More >>
BB&T is reporting service outages that may impact you when you head to the ATM. The bank tweeted out Thursday night that digital banking, Phone24 and ATM services are currently down.More >>
