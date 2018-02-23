FIRST ALERT: Record warmth followed by showers for the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Dense fog this morning will once again give way to record warmth by the afternoon.

Morning fog will be thick at times especially across the Pee Dee with visibility down below a quarter of a mile at times. The fog will burn off by the mid and late morning with a return to a mix of sun and clouds by midday into the afternoon.

Temperatures will soar to near record breaking levels this afternoon. In Florence, high temperatures will reach 83, close to the record of 83 set back in 1975. In Myrtle Beach, today's high temperature of 74 will tie the old record of 74 set on this day last year.

More of the same is on tap for and Saturday with unseasonably warm weather and record high temperatures likely. Clouds will increase late in the day Saturday as winds turn gusty at times.

Skies turn mostly cloudy through the day on Sunday as temperatures once again reach record warm levels. By the late afternoon and evening, showers will begin to move into the Pee Dee and spread toward the Grand Strand by sunset.

The risk of rain and cooler temperatures will continue into early next week.

You can track the changing temperatures and rain chances on the WMBF First Alert Weather App:

APPLE: http://apple.co/1ew0w0h

ANDROID: http://bit.ly/1i4ljWi

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.