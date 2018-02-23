FIRST ALERT: Record warmth followed by showers for the weekend - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT: Record warmth followed by showers for the weekend

Sunday afternoon future radar Sunday afternoon future radar
Grand Strand records Grand Strand records
Florence records and forecast Florence records and forecast

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Dense fog this morning will once again give way to record warmth by the afternoon. 

Morning fog will be thick at times especially across the Pee Dee with visibility down below a quarter of a mile at times. The fog will burn off by the mid and late morning with a return to a mix of sun and clouds by midday into the afternoon.  

Temperatures will soar to near record breaking levels this afternoon. In Florence, high temperatures will reach 83, close to the record of 83 set back in 1975. In Myrtle Beach, today's high temperature of 74 will tie the old record of 74 set on this day last year. 

More of the same is on tap for and Saturday with unseasonably warm weather and record high temperatures likely. Clouds will increase late in the day Saturday as winds turn gusty at times. 

Skies turn mostly cloudy through the day on Sunday as temperatures once again reach record warm levels. By the late afternoon and evening, showers will begin to move into the Pee Dee and spread toward the Grand Strand by sunset. 

The risk of rain and cooler temperatures will continue into early next week. 

You can track the changing temperatures and rain chances on the WMBF First Alert Weather App:

APPLE: http://apple.co/1ew0w0h
ANDROID: http://bit.ly/1i4ljWi 

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Florida man yells 'murderers!' as he's executed for slaying

    Florida man yells 'murderers!' as he's executed for slaying

    Thursday, February 22 2018 8:24 PM EST2018-02-23 01:24:33 GMT
    Thursday, February 22 2018 11:47 PM EST2018-02-23 04:47:48 GMT
    (Florida Department of Law Enforcement via AP). This undated photo made available by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement shows Eric Scott Branch in custody. Florida is scheduled to execute Branch Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, for raping and killing a ...(Florida Department of Law Enforcement via AP). This undated photo made available by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement shows Eric Scott Branch in custody. Florida is scheduled to execute Branch Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, for raping and killing a ...

    Florida inmate yells 'murderers!' repeatedly as he's executed for his convictioin in 1993 rape and killing of a college student.

    More >>

    Florida inmate yells 'murderers!' repeatedly as he's executed for his convictioin in 1993 rape and killing of a college student.

    More >>

  • 'Heartbroken' Kenworthy visits South Korean dog meat farm

    'Heartbroken' Kenworthy visits South Korean dog meat farm

    Friday, February 23 2018 3:05 AM EST2018-02-23 08:05:09 GMT
    Friday, February 23 2018 7:06 AM EST2018-02-23 12:06:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). In this Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, photo, American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy, left, and his boyfriend Matthew Wilkas watch dogs in cages at a dog meat farm in Siheung, South Korea. Kenworthy saved five stray dogs during the S...(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). In this Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, photo, American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy, left, and his boyfriend Matthew Wilkas watch dogs in cages at a dog meat farm in Siheung, South Korea. Kenworthy saved five stray dogs during the S...

    The Associated Press joined American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy on a tour of a Korean dog meat farm that's about to be shuttered by the Humane Society International.

    More >>

    The Associated Press joined American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy on a tour of a Korean dog meat farm that's about to be shuttered by the Humane Society International.

    More >>

  • Sheriff: School officer never went inside to confront gunman

    Sheriff: School officer never went inside to confront gunman

    Thursday, February 22 2018 1:14 AM EST2018-02-22 06:14:16 GMT
    Thursday, February 22 2018 11:28 PM EST2018-02-23 04:28:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert). Mourners hug as they leave the funeral of Alaina Petty, in Coral Springs, Fla., Monday, Feb. 19, 2018. Petty was a victim of Wednesday's mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Nikolas Cruz, a former student, ...(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert). Mourners hug as they leave the funeral of Alaina Petty, in Coral Springs, Fla., Monday, Feb. 19, 2018. Petty was a victim of Wednesday's mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Nikolas Cruz, a former student, ...

    The students who swarmed Florida's state capitol in the wake of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High massacre face pushback in Legislature.

    More >>

    The students who swarmed Florida's state capitol in the wake of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High massacre face pushback in Legislature.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly