FIRST ALERT: Record warmth followed by showers for the weekend

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash early-Friday morning, according to information from SCHP. The crash occurred just after midnight on U.S. Highway 52, just north of Dovesville.More >>
Dense fog this morning will once again give way to record warmth by the afternoon. Morning fog will be thick at times especially across the Pee Dee with visibility down below a quarter of a mile at times.More >>
The Horry Imagine 2040 committee has extended the deadline for residents to complete a survey asking what they would like to see changed in the future.More >>
The Waccamaw Complex is starting to grow. With The Asher Theater opening in April, another entertainment venue is set to open just a couple buildings over next month.More >>
The city of North Myrtle Beach could soon be implementing a tourism development fee if the voters cast ballots in favor of it on March 6.More >>
Florida inmate yells 'murderers!' repeatedly as he's executed for his convictioin in 1993 rape and killing of a college student.More >>
The Associated Press joined American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy on a tour of a Korean dog meat farm that's about to be shuttered by the Humane Society International.More >>
The students who swarmed Florida's state capitol in the wake of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High massacre face pushback in Legislature.More >>
'Abject breakdown on all levels': Florida high school where ex-student accused of fatally shooting 17 people reopening to teachers Friday amid revelations an armed officer on campus did nothing to stop suspect,...More >>
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.More >>
Police said a father beat his 5-year-old son to death with a shovel Wednesday, and then buried him in a backyard.More >>
Those precious Albertville sextuplets are all now at home with mom and dad.More >>
Many Georgians may have received an Amber Alert for Juliet Odierna, an 8-year-old girl missing from southwest Florida, late Thursday night or early Friday morning.More >>
The route of the motorcade that is bringing Charlotte-born evangelist Reverend William Franklin "Billy" Graham Jr.'s body back to Charlotte on Saturday has been released.More >>
Police are holding a news conference regarding the January death of a Calera mother.More >>
