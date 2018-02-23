One killed after car, tractor-trailer collide in Darlington Co.

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash early-Friday morning, according to information from SCHP.

The crash occurred just after midnight on U.S. Highway 52, just north of Dovesville. A tractor-trailer traveling south and a Chevrolet Malibu traveling north collided, killing the driver of the car. The Chevrolet Malibu crossed the center line, striking the tractor-trailer head-on.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured in the crash. The identity of the victim is expected to be released by the Darlington County Coroner’s Office.

No charges are expected to the filed, as the person killed in the crash was at fault, SCHP says.

