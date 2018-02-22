This is Carolina: Why little kids love school so much - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

This is Carolina: Why little kids love school so much

By Meredith Helline, Anchor
Connect
WMBF sought to find out what kids loved about school. (Source: WMBF News) WMBF sought to find out what kids loved about school. (Source: WMBF News)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - In light of all the bad news surrounding schools lately, WMBF News anchor and good news reporter Meredith Helline decided to see what kids love most about school. 

The first graders at Conway Elementary had plenty of great things to say about their teacher, Ms. Oliver, and their classmates. 

This is sure to put a smile on your face.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • This is Carolina: Why little kids love school so muchMore>>

  • Good News Stories

    This Is Carolina

    This Is Carolina

    We want to find the good news stories that truly show our community that this is Carolina.

    More >>

    We want to find the good news stories that truly show our community that this is Carolina.

    More >>

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Sheriff: School officer never went inside to confront gunman

    Sheriff: School officer never went inside to confront gunman

    Thursday, February 22 2018 1:14 AM EST2018-02-22 06:14:16 GMT
    Thursday, February 22 2018 11:28 PM EST2018-02-23 04:28:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert). Mourners hug as they leave the funeral of Alaina Petty, in Coral Springs, Fla., Monday, Feb. 19, 2018. Petty was a victim of Wednesday's mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Nikolas Cruz, a former student, ...(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert). Mourners hug as they leave the funeral of Alaina Petty, in Coral Springs, Fla., Monday, Feb. 19, 2018. Petty was a victim of Wednesday's mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Nikolas Cruz, a former student, ...

    The students who swarmed Florida's state capitol in the wake of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High massacre face pushback in Legislature.

    More >>

    The students who swarmed Florida's state capitol in the wake of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High massacre face pushback in Legislature.

    More >>

  • Billy Graham's casket was hand built by inmates at Angola

    Billy Graham's casket was hand built by inmates at Angola

    Casket built for Billy Graham by Angola inmates (Source: WAFB)Casket built for Billy Graham by Angola inmates (Source: WAFB)

    Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.

    More >>

    Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly