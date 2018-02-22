This is Carolina: Why little kids love school so much

WMBF sought to find out what kids loved about school. (Source: WMBF News)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - In light of all the bad news surrounding schools lately, WMBF News anchor and good news reporter Meredith Helline decided to see what kids love most about school.

The first graders at Conway Elementary had plenty of great things to say about their teacher, Ms. Oliver, and their classmates.

This is sure to put a smile on your face.

