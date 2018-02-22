Police conducting death investigation at funeral home in backgate area

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County officers are conducting a death investigation at an area funeral home, according to Horry County Police Department spokesperson Krystal Dotson.

Viewers reached out to WMBF News about a large police presence at the Myrtle Beach Funeral Home and Crematory, located in the 4500 block of U.S. 17 Bypass South in the backgate area, Thursday evening. One person noted crime scene tape was up.

According to Dotson, it remains an active investigation as of 6:30 p.m., Thursday.

Stay with WMBF News for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.