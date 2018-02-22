Jets can now fly into, out of Florence Regional Airport

Two Coastal Carolina University students have joined in the fight against opioids.More >>
One person has been killed in a multi-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in the Longs area.More >>
The Florence Regional Airport will soon see a full fleet of jets. The larger aircraft are already flying in and out of the airport, and for the first time the older planes won’t be used at all anymore.More >>
Horry County officers are conducting a death investigation at an area funeral home, according to Horry County Police Department spokesperson Krystal Dotson.More >>
Law enforcement officers are investigating a possible puppy mill in Darlington County, according to Darlington County Sheriff’s Lt. Robert Kilgo.More >>
The students who swarmed Florida's state capitol in the wake of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High massacre face pushback in Legislature.More >>
The 12-year-old victim says the suspect grabbed her in a bear hug and began dragging her down the sidewalk.More >>
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.More >>
While the doctors got rich from kickbacks from a pharmaceutical company, their patient, a suburban soccer mom, became and addict while taking an opioid drug over prescribed to her.More >>
A one-year-old boy became the star of Jackson square after he hopped into a band's performance.More >>
Students and parents appealed to President Donald Trump to set politics aside and protect America's school children from the scourge of gun violence.More >>
The U.S. Supreme Court has issued a temporary stay of execution for Doyle Hamm.More >>
The Department of Public Safety has released more details of last night's officer involved shooting.More >>
