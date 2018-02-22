West Florence High softball coach on paid administrative leave

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – West Florence High School softball coach Kevin Jones is on administrative leave, a district official confirmed Thursday.

Kevin Jones, the softball coach for the school, is on administrative leave with pay, according to Florence School District One Director Pam Little-McDaniel. She did not provide any other details, stating that she cannot discuss personnel issues.

Jones was employed this school year, Little-McDaniel said

