West Florence High softball coach on paid administrative leave

Coach Kevin Jones (Source: Florence School District 1) Coach Kevin Jones (Source: Florence School District 1)
Logo for the West Florence High School Knights. (Source: www.fsd1.org) Logo for the West Florence High School Knights. (Source: www.fsd1.org)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – West Florence High School softball coach Kevin Jones is on administrative leave, a district official confirmed Thursday.

Kevin Jones, the softball coach for the school, is on administrative leave with pay, according to Florence School District One Director Pam Little-McDaniel. She did not provide any other details, stating that she cannot discuss personnel issues.

Jones was employed this school year, Little-McDaniel said

