Sidney Moorer eligible for an October parole hearing, according to records

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - The man convicted last August of impeding the investigation into the 2013 disappearance of Heather Elvis will be eligible for a parole hearing later this year.

According to online records from the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Sidney Moorer’s projected parole eligibility date is Oct. 13.

Pete O’Boyle, with the state Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services, said Moorer is earning work and education credits that will allow him to be eligible for a parole hearing months sooner than the original date.

Moorer was originally required to serve two-and-a-half years, or 25 percent, of the original 10-year sentence for obstruction of justice. He also had 345 days of time served credit.

O’Boyle said even with an October eligibility date, Moorer likely wouldn’t get a hearing until 45 to 60 days after, as the parole board handles between 8,000 and 10,000 such hearings a year.

He added the parole rate for first-time hearings is low, so Moorer's chances of getting out of prison could be slim.

Following a mistrial being declared in his 2016 kidnapping trial that was tied to Elvis’ disappearance, Moorer will face a jury again on that count. A second trial will be held in Georgetown, but a date has not yet been set.

Sidney Moorer’s wife, Tammy Moorer, is also charged with kidnapping. She has not yet gone to trial on her charge and a date has not been set.

