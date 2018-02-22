Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visits Grand Strand on national tour

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One of the most iconic vehicles in the country was In the Grand Strand this week. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visited the area.

A WMBF News News crew headed out to catch up with the driver.

"Driving the Wienermobile is so much fun,” said Oscar Mayer “hotdogger” Sammi Manning. “We get so many funny reactions out on the road and it's just so great to see people excited to see the Wienermobile. It's been around for 82 years, so it's kind of an American icon."

Here's a fun fact for you... there are actually six Oscar Mayer Wienermobiles that drive all over the country.

