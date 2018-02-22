Missing NC woman may be in Little River area

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Authorities are asking Grand Strand residents to be on the lookout for a missing North Carolina woman who may be in the Little River area.

According to information from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Ashley Amber Johnson was last seen in the Supply, N.C. area on Feb. 7.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call (910) 713-8360 or dial 911.

??MISSING PERSON??



Ashley Amber Johnson (22, 5’9, 110lbs)

Blonde, curly shoulder length hair



Last seen in Supply, SC on 2/7/18 but believed to have been seen in the Little River (NMB) area.



If you have any information please call (843)915-TIPS or Det. Hester (910)713-8360. pic.twitter.com/r1tg0wMZxd — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) February 22, 2018

