One killed in multi-vehicle crash involving tractor-trailer in Longs area

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person has been killed in a multi-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in the Longs area.

According to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue, the crash happened in the 2000 block of S.C. 9 west. A tractor-trailer and two other vehicles were involved.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area due to the road being blocked.

@hcfirerescue on scene of a Vehicle Crash at 2049 W HWY 9 On Scene Resources reporting a Tractor Trailer and 2 additional vehicles involved. Unfortunately, there was one fatality. Active incident. Please avoid the area due to traffic blockage. — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) February 22, 2018

