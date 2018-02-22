Loris man killed in two-vehicle crash involving tractor-trailer

One person has died in a multi-vehicle crash in the Longs area. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person has been killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in the Longs area.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins, the crash happened around 2:15 p.m. The driver of a pickup truck hauling a camper attempted to turn left onto S.C. 9 from an RV superstore, located in the 2000 block of the highway.

The driver pulled out in front of a southbound tractor-trailer and was struck, resulting in the victim’s death, Collins said.

According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick, the victim was 88-year-old Donald Duckles, of Loris, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured, Collins said.

He added that no charges will be filed in the crash, as the at-fault person was the victim.

