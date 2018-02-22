Myrtle Beach Fire extinguishes roadside fire, reminds residents to discard smoking materials properly

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach firefighters and a Public Works employee were able to quickly extinguish a roadside fire, and are reminding residents to discard cigarettes and smoking materials property.

Jodylynne Jordan posted four photos to Facebook showing the fire Wednesday afternoon on Robert Grissom Parkway between Mr. Joe White Avenue and Highway 501. She said when she fired noticed the fire, it was low to the ground, and spread across a patch of grass that was about six feet by eight feet. Within minutes, it had grown even larger.

She called 911, and firefighters with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue were on the scene within minutes. While waiting for the fire department to arrive, “a wonderful MB Public Works employee stopped and got out his fire extinguisher to help fight this growing blaze,” Jordan said.

Jordan said that while firefighters battled the fire, she helped direct traffic, recalling her days working for police.

“This is called loving your community and pitching in to keep it amazing!!” Jordan stated in her post. “PLEASE DON’T THROW CIGARETTES OR ANYTHING ELSE OUT YOUR WINDOWS.”

Myrtle Beach Fire agreed, sharing her post and adding: “Great advice, remember to discard smoking materials properly.”

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.