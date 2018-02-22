Winter Olympics schedule for Thursday, February 22

(WMBF) – Winter Olympics coverage from NBC continues at 3 p.m. Thursday on WMBF News.

Thursday afternoon’s events include: Nordic Combined's men's team large hill and Biathlon's women's 4x6km relay.

Watch live on WMBF News, or online here.

Olympics coverage resumes at 7:30 p.m. with our Olympics Zone program.

At 8 p.m., live coverage of events resumes with: Figure Skating and Short Track. Americans Bradie Tennell, Mirai Nagasu and Karen Chen compete in the women's free skate, while Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin battle in downhill.

Click or tap here for a full schedule of programming on WMBF News.

Even more programming will be aired on NBC’s other networks and online, including NBC Sports Network, USA, and CNBC. See a complete schedule of all Olympics events here.

Click or tap here for details on live-streaming Olympics events online – note you will need a supported cable, satellite or telco provider, or authentication through Exchange for U.S. Military service members and honorably-discharged veterans.

Over 50 hours of Olympics programming is also streaming live in virtual reality. Click here for details on how to experience the Olympics like never before.

