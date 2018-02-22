Open casting call for reality show 'Big Brother' scheduled in MB

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An open casting call for the reality show "Big Brother" has been scheduled in Myrtle Beach, according to a press release.

The casting call will be held at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Saturday, February 24, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. All applicants must meet eligibility requirements to be considered.

