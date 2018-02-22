Three charged with murder in shooting death of Florence man

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Three people have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 39-year-old Florence man on February 7, according to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators have charged Tre’Varis James Alford, 18, of Darlington, Antwan Khyre Javera Holmes, 17, of Darlington, and Ty’Quavious Deondre’ Mack, 19, of Timmonsville, with murder and armed robbery.

Michael Brandon Smith, 39 of Florence, was shot and killed in a home in the 900 block of Alpine Drive in the Florence area of Darlington County around 7 p.m.

Alford, Holmes and Mack appeared before a Darlington County Magistrate Wednesday. All were denied bond.

