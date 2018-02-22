Investigation underway after death of 3-month-old baby in Marlboro Co.

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after a 3-month-old died at an apartment complex Wednesday on Arcadia Drive in McColl, according to information from Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown.

The baby has been identified as Easton Roller.

Brown confirms the child’s mother brought the child out of the apartment to meet first responders when they arrived on scene, but the baby was already deceased.

The child’s body has been sent to MUSC for an autopsy.

