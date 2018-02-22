HCFR responding after car stuck in three feet of water

An investigation is underway after a 3-month-old died at an apartment complex Wednesday on Arcadia Drive in McColl, according to information from the Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown.More >>
A school threat originating from out of state began spreading on social media and caused anxiety for many Grand Strand students and parents Wednesday night.More >>
Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue are at the intersection of Freewoods Road and Bay Road with a car in three feet of water, according to an online posting from HCFR.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control backtracked Wednesday after issuing a tweet critical of President Trump.More >>
Dense fog this morning will once again give way to record warmth by the afternoon. Morning fog will be thick at times especially across the Pee Dee with visibility down below a quarter of a mile at times.More >>
The 12-year-old victim says the suspect grabbed her in a bear hug and began dragging her down the sidewalk.More >>
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.More >>
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
A Lubbock woman has pleaded guilty and has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for the sexual assault of an underage family member. The woman's husband has still not been to trial for his charges associated with the crime. ?CAUTION: This article contains graphic information that may not be suitable for some readers.More >>
Doctors who over-prescribe pills can easily move from state-to-state while avoiding punishments from state medical boards, who are slow to punish them.More >>
Family physicians, nurse practitioners and doctors whose health care focuses on non-narcotic therapies are some of the nation’s most prolific opioid prescription writers in recent years.More >>
It's the seventh gold medal for the U.S. in Pyeongchang, five of which have come from snowboard and freestyle skiing events.More >>
Dana Loesch, a vocal Second Amendment supporter, took questions from the students and families affected by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting at a CNN town hall on Wednesday.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said there could be more victims of Marquille Livingston, 36, the man arrested last week for the brutal rape of an 85-year-old woman in her Columbia home.More >>
