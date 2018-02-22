HCFR responding after car stuck in three feet of water

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue are at the intersection of Freewoods Road and Bay Road with a car in three feet of water, according to an online posting from HCFR.

Crews are reporting one elderly person is in the vehicle, but is not in immediate danger. First responders are with the patient. This is a developing story. Stay with WMBF News for updates as they become available.

