Restaurant Scorecard: Small bugs, spoiled fish at one eatery; near-perfect score at a family-owned Italian spot

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Empire Fire Mongolian Grill at 4036 U.S. 17 South in North Myrtle Beach starts off this week's report.

They're known to offer diners all-you-can-eat, where you choose stir fry components from a buffet and chefs grill the selections. Inspectors with the state Department of Health and Environmental Control gave them a 74 and a C letter grade at a recent inspection.

Points were deducted for small bugs observed in the dish area and spoiled salmon being found in the sushi prep cooler, with a strong odor.

Investigators also said some food wasn't stored at proper temperatures and the interior of the prep sinks had a buildup of grime and mildew.

iNoodles at 1486 U.S. 17 in Little River is known for a variety of Vietnamese cuisine. The restaurant received a score of 79 out of 100.

Inspectors say they saw a fly strip in use over a kitchen prep table and food being stored at improper temperatures. Additionally, an ice machine was seen draining across the kitchen floor and the walk-in freezer drain was leaking on the freezer floor, causing ice to accumulate.

From jerk chicken to reggae curry shrimp, you'll find it at Reggae Island Grill at 803 S. Kings Hwy. in Myrtle Beach. Known for authentic Jamaican food, inspectors gave them an 84 out of 100.

Inspectors took off points for no soap or paper towels by the sink, as well as one being blocked by buckets of seasoning and another having a leaking faucet and leaking pipe. They said some food was stored at improper temperatures.

Advertised as a cozy, family-run restaurant featuring a down-to-earth ambiance and traditional Italian dishes, Malibu of Surfside scored a near-perfect 98.

You'll find the restaurant at 815 Surfside Drive in Surfside Beach. Inspectors took off 2 points for the lack of a food protection manager certification.

Remember, each spot should have their letter grade posted. If you don't see it, just ask.

