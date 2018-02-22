FIRST ALERT: Record warmth - day two

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Dense fog this morning will once again give way to record warmth by the afternoon.

Morning fog will be thick at times especially across the Pee Dee with visibility down below a quarter of a mile at times. The fog will burn off by the mid and late morning with a return to a mix of sun and clouds by midday into the afternoon.

Temperatures will soar to record breaking levels this afternoon. In Florence, high temperatures will reach 83, breaking the record of 80 set back in 1990. In Myrtle Beach, today's high temperature of 75 will tie the old record of 75 set back in 2007.

More of the same is on tap for both Friday and Saturday with unseasonably warm weather and record high temperatures likely. The clouds do increase on Saturday with the chance of some afternoon showers by Sunday.

We turn a bit cooler by next Monday as our afternoon highs fall back into the 60s.

