Horry students, parents concerned after threat targeting ‘SHS’ in Ohio spreads on social media

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A school threat originating from out of state began spreading on social media and caused anxiety for many Grand Strand students and parents Wednesday night.

The threat was posted on Facebook by someone with the name Ray Andres that said, “Yes SHS is the school I want.” The full post, which was submitted by a WMBF viewer, is below:

WMBF News received several calls and Facebook messages from viewers who were concerned the threat was directed at Socastee High School.

That was not the case.

A post on Socastee High School’s Facebook page stated Horry County Schools administrators and Horry County police found no credible threat after an investigation was launched.

“It appears this incident is related to a similar social media post that has spread across several school districts in other states regarding schools with the initials ‘SHS,’” the post read in part.

Socastee High administrators stated additional law enforcement will be on campus Thursday morning, “out of an abundance of caution.”

Officials with Scotland County Schools posted on Facebook saying an investigation revealed the post was based on an event in Springfield, Ohio referencing a Springfield High School. The threat was not directed toward Scotland High School.

