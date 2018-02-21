WMBF Investigates: Opioid epidemic takes toll on doctors who write the prescriptions

Live video from WMBF News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WMBF News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
Over a three-year span, seven doctors in the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee wrote nearly 71,000 prescriptions for fewer than 13,000 elderly or disabled patients enrolled in the Medicare prescription program.More >>
Over a three-year span, seven doctors in the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee wrote nearly 71,000 prescriptions for fewer than 13,000 elderly or disabled patients enrolled in the Medicare prescription program.More >>
It’s been a week since a former student opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on Feb. 14, killing 17 people.More >>
It’s been a week since a former student opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on Feb. 14, killing 17 people.More >>
The superintendent for Horry County Schools is addressing the “careless yet harmful comments” some district students have made in the week since the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., that left 17 dead.More >>
The superintendent for Horry County Schools is addressing the “careless yet harmful comments” some district students have made in the week since the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., that left 17 dead.More >>
A Lake City High School student has been arrested after posting a threat to the school on social media Tuesday night, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A Lake City High School student has been arrested after posting a threat to the school on social media Tuesday night, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Rev. Billy Graham, the man known as “America's Pastor” who died at the age of 99, left his mark on seemingly every corner of the world, the Grand Strand being one of them.More >>
Rev. Billy Graham, the man known as “America's Pastor” who died at the age of 99, left his mark on seemingly every corner of the world, the Grand Strand being one of them.More >>
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.More >>
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.More >>
Senator Marco Rubio faced a barrage of tough questioning related to gun control and the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida at a CNN town hall event on Wednesday.More >>
Senator Marco Rubio faced a barrage of tough questioning related to gun control and the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida at a CNN town hall event on Wednesday.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.More >>
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.More >>
Family physicians, nurse practitioners and doctors whose health care focuses on non-narcotic therapies are some of the nation’s most prolific opioid prescription writers in recent years.More >>
Family physicians, nurse practitioners and doctors whose health care focuses on non-narcotic therapies are some of the nation’s most prolific opioid prescription writers in recent years.More >>
The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Jackson Township Police Department confirmed the teen found shot in a bathroom at Jackson Memorial Middle School Tuesday has died.More >>
The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Jackson Township Police Department confirmed the teen found shot in a bathroom at Jackson Memorial Middle School Tuesday has died.More >>
"What I think I feel good about is that some people don't appreciate firefighters and paramedics like they should and that's one of the reasons I wanted to do it, " says Mileena Painter.More >>
"What I think I feel good about is that some people don't appreciate firefighters and paramedics like they should and that's one of the reasons I wanted to do it, " says Mileena Painter.More >>
Wynne Police Department has terminated an employee for violating city policy of using computers and technological resources.More >>
Wynne Police Department has terminated an employee for violating city policy of using computers and technological resources.More >>