Carolina Forest football player beats the odds to earn full scholarship

Law enforcement officers are investigating a possible puppy mill in Darlington County, according to Darlington County Sheriff’s Lt. Robert Kilgo.More >>
A school threat originating from out of state began spreading on social media and caused anxiety for many Grand Strand students and parents Wednesday night.More >>
With new threats coming in almost every day since the Florida school shooting, parents are now questioning the safety in their children’s schools.More >>
Over a three-year span, seven doctors in the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee wrote nearly 71,000 prescriptions for fewer than 13,000 elderly or disabled patients enrolled in the Medicare prescription program.More >>
It’s been a week since a former student opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on Feb. 14, killing 17 people.More >>
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.More >>
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.More >>
