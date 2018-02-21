Superintendent addresses ‘careless yet harmful comments’ made by some Horry County students

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The superintendent for Horry County Schools is addressing the “careless yet harmful comments” some district students have made in the week since the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., that left 17 dead.

In a letter posted to the district’s Facebook page, Dr. Rick Maxey said school administrators have done “quick and thorough investigations” of each comment. Law enforcement was involved when necessary.

“Thankfully, they have proven to be only idle comments,” Maxey said in the letter.

The superintendent assured parents that all comments and threats will be investigated and dealt with properly.

Maxey asked for parents’ trust that if it is determined the students’ “careless and reckless words” conveyed actions that were never intended to be carried out, school administrators will appropriately deal with those involved.

“When those comments to a very small group of students occur, we may not do mass messaging to parents that could create unnecessary alarm when we are thoroughly convinced that there is no real threat to our students or our school,” Maxey wrote in the letter.

He also asked that parents have “meaningful conversations” with their children about the dangers of making threatening comments, even if they weren’t meant to be taken seriously.

“Together, with your assistance, we can provide a safe and secure learning environment that our students so desperately deserve,” Maxey stated.

In the week since the Florida school massacre, authorities and administrators have investigated threats made against 12 schools across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee.

An incident at an 13th school led to a student being arrested, although he claimed the situation was an oversight on his part.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.