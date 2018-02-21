Construction on new Conway bowling, entertainment center officially begins

A groundbreaking was held Wednesday for the new 810 Conway entertainment venue. (Source: WMBF News)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A new venue that hopes to bring more fun to the area took a big step forward Wednesday.

The celebratory groundbreaking of the soon-to-be 810 Conway entertainment venue was held Wednesday morning.

A roughly $4 million investment, the venue is expected to create 50 to 60 jobs. It will be housed off U.S. 501, across from Coastal Carolina University.

810 Conway hopes to boost the city's economic growth and workforce while bringing a family entertainment option to the people of Conway that will be both fun and affordable.

"We were working with the Conway Chamber of Commerce through the whole site selection process - dozens or properties - and felt this was a good middle ground, being able to access the Coastal Carolina student body as well as all the residents that come through Conway,” owner Mike Siniscalchi said.

810 Conway will be a place for eight-ball billiards, 10-pin bowling and more.

As their tagline "Be social" suggests, 810’s focus will be on interactive entertainment and will offer ping-pong, darts, shuffleboard, basketball and air hockey, along with bowling and billiards.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.