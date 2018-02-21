'It was electricity in the air:' Garden City resident recalls Rev. Graham’s visit after Hugo

It’s been a week since a former student opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on Feb. 14, killing 17 people.More >>
The superintendent for Horry County Schools is addressing the “careless yet harmful comments” some district students have made in the week since the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., that left 17 dead.More >>
A Lake City High School student has been arrested after posting a threat to the school on social media Tuesday night, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Rev. Billy Graham, the man known as “America's Pastor” who died at the age of 99, left his mark on seemingly every corner of the world, the Grand Strand being one of them.More >>
The celebratory groundbreaking of the soon-to-be 810 Conway entertainment venue was held Wednesday morning.More >>
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.More >>
Billy Graham, America's most prominent Christian leader, was a pastor to presidents and everyday Americans. Graham preached to nearly 215 million people around the world.More >>
Graham died from natural causes at his family home in Montreat, NC, just outside Asheville, the PR representative confirms.More >>
A family is Lawrence County is coping with the loss of a 4-year-old child following a tragic chain of events inside their home.More >>
An Ohio sheriff says he's going to offer a concealed carry class for teachers.More >>
The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Jackson Township Police Department confirmed the teen found shot in a bathroom at Jackson Memorial Middle School Tuesday has died.More >>
