Law enforcement investigate puppy mill in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Law enforcement officers are investigating a puppy mill discovered in Darlington County, according to Darlington County Sheriff’s Lt. Robert Kilgo.

Kilgo said investigators have been out in the 300 block of Rhodes Community Road, outside of Darlington, for a majority of the day Wednesday. He added a tip from someone in the community led authorities to the home.

No other information was immediately available regarding possible arrests. WMBF News has a crew headed to the area.

