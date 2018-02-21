Law enforcement investigate puppy mill in Darlington County

The celebratory groundbreaking of the soon-to-be 810 Conway entertainment venue was held Wednesday morning.More >>
A Lake City High School student has been arrested after posting a threat to the school on social media Tuesday night, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
For nearly 10 years, the Veterans Welcome Home and Resources Center in Little River has been helping service men and women get back on their feet.More >>
Law enforcement officers are investigating a possible puppy mill in Darlington County, according to Darlington County Sheriff’s Lt. Robert Kilgo.More >>
Billy Graham was there for the Grand Strand in a time of destruction, speaking at Garden City Baptist Church after Hurricane Hugo in 1989.More >>
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
Billy Graham, America's most prominent Christian leader, was a pastor to presidents and everyday Americans. Graham preached to nearly 215 million people around the world.More >>
Wednesday, officials said Matthew Dunn was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of 26-year-old Michael Marsh.More >>
Fairfield police are working to identify two men they say are connected to three area thefts.More >>
Graham died from natural causes at his family home in Montreat, NC, just outside Asheville, the PR representative confirms.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said there could be more victims of Marquille Livingston, 36, the man arrested last week for the brutal rape of an 85-year-old woman in her Columbia home.More >>
The Grayton Road Tavern’s “Queen of Hearts” jackpot is up to an astonishing $2.4 million, and it will only grow as the lucky lady remains hidden.More >>
