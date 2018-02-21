Authorities investigate puppy mill in Darlington County

West Florence High School softball coach Kevin Jones is on administrative leave, a district official confirmed Thursday. Kevin Jones, the softball coach for the school, is on administrative leave with pay, according to Florence School District One Director Pam Little-McDaniel.More >>
The man convicted last August of impeding the investigation into the 2013 disappearance of Heather Elvis will be eligible for a parole hearing later this year.More >>
One of the most iconic vehicles in the country was In the Grand Strand this week. The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile visited the area. A WMBF News News crew headed out to catch up with the driver.More >>
Authorities are asking Grand Strand residents to be on the lookout for a missing North Carolina woman who may be in the Little River area.More >>
With new threats coming in almost every day since the Florida school shooting, parents are now questioning the safety in their children’s schools.More >>
The 12-year-old victim says the suspect grabbed her in a bear hug and began dragging her down the sidewalk.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.More >>
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.More >>
Providing entertainment at funerals in China goes back to the Qing Dynasty, which ran from 1644–1912.More >>
Police are holding a news conference regarding the January death of a Calera mother.More >>
A female employee has filed suit claiming years of sexual harassment by Louisiana Secretary of State Tom Schedler. Schedler, who is currently separated from his wife, strongly denies the allegations.More >>
The jury trial for a former Lufkin High School student accused aggravated assault of a public servant continued into its second day Thursday.More >>
Police say they got a report from a Kentucky Wesleyan College student that 21-year-old Joshua Blount was planning to come to campus to kill people named on a list.More >>
Charlotte-born evangelist Reverend William Franklin "Billy" Graham Jr. died just before 8 a.m. Wednesday from natural causes at his family home in Montreat, NC, just outside Asheville.More >>
