Authorities investigate puppy mill in Darlington County

Authorities investigate puppy mill in Darlington County

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
By Amy Kawata, Video Journalist
Around 7 p.m. Wednesday, investigators were on the scene taking pictures of the dogs on the property that were in outdoor kennels in the backyard. (Source: WMBF News)

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Law enforcement officers are investigating a puppy mill discovered in Darlington County, according to Darlington County Sheriff’s Lt. Robert Kilgo.

Kilgo said investigators have been out in the 300 block of Rhodes Community Road, outside of Darlington, for a majority of the day Wednesday. He added a tip from someone in the community led authorities to the home.

Around 7 p.m. Wednesday, investigators were on the scene taking pictures of the dogs on the property that were in outdoor kennels in the backyard.

There were also a few small dogs in the front of the property that appeared to be no more than 10 pounds. 

No other information was immediately available regarding possible arrests. 

