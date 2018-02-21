Authorities investigate puppy mill in Darlington County

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Around 7 p.m. Wednesday, investigators were on the scene taking pictures of the dogs on the property that were in outdoor kennels in the backyard. (Source: WMBF News)

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Law enforcement officers are investigating a puppy mill discovered in Darlington County, according to Darlington County Sheriff’s Lt. Robert Kilgo.

Kilgo said investigators have been out in the 300 block of Rhodes Community Road, outside of Darlington, for a majority of the day Wednesday. He added a tip from someone in the community led authorities to the home.

There were also a few small dogs in the front of the property that appeared to be no more than 10 pounds.

No other information was immediately available regarding possible arrests.

