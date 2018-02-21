Parishioner looks back on Billy Graham’s speech at Grand Strand church after Hurricane Hugo

Live video from WMBF News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WMBF News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The world is mourning the passing of Rev. Billy Graham, who died at the age of 99.

Graham was there for the Grand Strand in a time of destruction, speaking at Garden City Baptist Church after Hurricane Hugo in 1989.

Tune into WMBF News starting at 6, as we look back at that speech and hear from someone who was there.

