Additional security cameras added to crack down on illegal dumping in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach leaders are continuing their efforts to make sure the city’s best foot is put forward for those who visit the area for the first time.

In addition to hiring two code enforcement officers to monitor properties east of Kings Highway in the Downtown Redevelopment Corporation area, 11 new city cameras will be added to help monitor and identify any illegal dumping, according to information from the city.

The cameras will be placed in the following locations:

First Avenue and Flagg Street

Third Avenue North and Flagg Street

Seventh Avenue North and Flagg Street

Ninth Avenue North and Withers Drive

15th Avenue North and Withers Drive

18th Avenue North and Withers Drive

73rd Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard

15th Avenue South and Yaupon Drive

18th Avenue South and Cassandra Lane

23rd Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard

26 to 27th Avenue South alleyway

According to information from the city, the efforts are intended to be aggressive and proactive. Additionally, property owners will be held accountable for any code violations.

