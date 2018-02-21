Little Free Libraries come to life in Conway

The first Little Free Library in Conway has been installed and is ready for opening. (Courtesy: Christina Lob)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - New libraries are popping up around Conway, but they're not the typical kind. It's part of a concept introduced to the area more than a year ago and it's just now coming to life.

They're called "Little Free Libraries" and they're a place for people to exchange books at no cost. If you see one, you're encouraged to grab a book and put another one in its place, or simply return it when you're finished reading.

A group called Create Conway decided to bring this idea to the community with the help of grant money from Conway Cultural Development. With the city's approval, two of the libraries now stand in different locations.

While the first Little Free Library doesn't officially open until this weekend, the group says it's already attracting attention.

"We went ahead and opened the doors on the library. There was a lot of excitement about people just seeing it. They were just opening the door and nothing was in there so we went ahead and put books in there,” said Barbara Streeter, Create Conway President.

Streeter says they currently have six total little free libraries that will be installed throughout Conway. She says they hope to open the second one as soon as next month. Once those six are up and running, the group plans to continue expanding with the help of sponsorships.

As for the one opening this Saturday, you can find it outside of Conway Glass on 12th Avenue.

