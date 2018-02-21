Former Darlington County detention center employee accused of allowing assault on inmates

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A former Darlington County detention center employee has been charged with misconduct in office following an incident on Feb. 4 at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

According to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Demarcus Deante Cooks was arrested and charged by agents with the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division.

Cooks is no longer employed with the detention center, the release stated.

According to the arrest warrant, on Feb. 4, Cooks unlocked two inmates’ cell door, and allowed three other prisoners to enter and assault them. He allegedly watched the assault take place, did not intervene and did not provide medical help.

