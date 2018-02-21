Student interviewed by police after 'possible threat' against Ma - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Student interviewed by police after 'possible threat' against Marlboro Co. High School

Google Maps Street View image of Marlboro County High School. (Source: Google Maps) Google Maps Street View image of Marlboro County High School. (Source: Google Maps)

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A possible threat of violence made by a student about Marlboro County High School is being investigated by authorities.

A Facebook post by the Bennettsville Police Department states that once they received information about the threat, officers quickly responded and located the student off campus who was associated with communicating “possible threats.”

The student was being interviewed by detectives Wednesday afternoon, the post continues.

Police presence at Marlboro County High School was increased as a precaution, officials stated.

Officials said there were no other immediate threats of which they were aware.

Related Story - See a timeline of reported school threats in our area here:

This is at least the eleventh threat or possible threat against an area school that has been investigated since the school shooting at Margery Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida last Wednesday.

    A former Darlington County detention center employee has been charged with misconduct in office following an incident on Feb. 4 at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

    New libraries are popping up around Conway, but they're not the typical kind. It's part of a concept introduced to the area more than a year ago and it's just now coming to life.

    Improvements for Legends Drive, a continuously growing area, has been a topic of discussion for leaders and homeowners over the last several months, but the question is exactly how those improvements are going to be paid for.   Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught said the area around Legends Drive is constantly bringing new housing developments and if that's going to continue, the now privately-owned road needs to be fixed. 

