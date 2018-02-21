Student interviewed by police after 'possible threat' against Marlboro Co. High School

A former Darlington County detention center employee has been charged with misconduct in office following an incident on Feb. 4 at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.More >>
A former Darlington County detention center employee has been charged with misconduct in office following an incident on Feb. 4 at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.More >>
New libraries are popping up around Conway, but they're not the typical kind. It's part of a concept introduced to the area more than a year ago and it's just now coming to life.More >>
New libraries are popping up around Conway, but they're not the typical kind. It's part of a concept introduced to the area more than a year ago and it's just now coming to life.More >>
Improvements for Legends Drive, a continuously growing area, has been a topic of discussion for leaders and homeowners over the last several months, but the question is exactly how those improvements are going to be paid for. Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught said the area around Legends Drive is constantly bringing new housing developments and if that’s going to continue, the now privately-owned road needs to be fixed.More >>
Improvements for Legends Drive, a continuously growing area, has been a topic of discussion for leaders and homeowners over the last several months, but the question is exactly how those improvements are going to be paid for. Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught said the area around Legends Drive is constantly bringing new housing developments and if that’s going to continue, the now privately-owned road needs to be fixed.More >>
The school district is in the process of hiring around 250 teachers for next school year and is holding an information session about alternative certification Thursday, according to Spokesperson for Horry County School District, Lisa Bourcier. Recruitment started in January and the district has already started making job offers. According to Bourcier, leaders are hoping to complete the hiring process over the summer.More >>
The school district is in the process of hiring around 250 teachers for next school year and is holding an information session about alternative certification Thursday, according to Spokesperson for Horry County School District, Lisa Bourcier. Recruitment started in January and the district has already started making job offers. According to Bourcier, leaders are hoping to complete the hiring process over the summer.More >>
Schools administrators from Green Sea Floyds High School are investigating after a student made a “questionable” statement during a class on Wednesday, according to an online post from the high school.More >>
Schools administrators from Green Sea Floyds High School are investigating after a student made a “questionable” statement during a class on Wednesday, according to an online post from the high school.More >>
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.More >>
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.More >>
Billy Graham, America's most prominent Christian leader, was a pastor to presidents and everyday Americans. Graham preached to nearly 215 million people around the world.More >>
Billy Graham, America's most prominent Christian leader, was a pastor to presidents and everyday Americans. Graham preached to nearly 215 million people around the world.More >>
The woman was sentenced to three years of probation and must pay full restitution to her victim.More >>
The woman was sentenced to three years of probation and must pay full restitution to her victim.More >>
Emmy award-winning actress Kirstie Alley got an ice-cold response after throwing shade on curling.More >>
Emmy award-winning actress Kirstie Alley got an ice-cold response after throwing shade on curling.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
At his funeral, the 15-year-old also received medals for heroism from the U.S. Army, and his coffin was draped with an American flag.More >>
At his funeral, the 15-year-old also received medals for heroism from the U.S. Army, and his coffin was draped with an American flag.More >>
Drinking two glasses of alcohol per day could reduce the chances of dying prematurely by 18 percent, compared to only 11 percent for daily physical activity.More >>
Drinking two glasses of alcohol per day could reduce the chances of dying prematurely by 18 percent, compared to only 11 percent for daily physical activity.More >>
A massage parlor owner was arrested and charged with trafficking of persons on Tuesday.More >>
A massage parlor owner was arrested and charged with trafficking of persons on Tuesday.More >>
A Mobile Police officer was shot and killed Tuesday night in Toulminville.More >>
A Mobile Police officer was shot and killed Tuesday night in Toulminville.More >>
The woman escaped when her attacker was scared off by another customer. Police are now attempting to ID the man.More >>
The woman escaped when her attacker was scared off by another customer. Police are now attempting to ID the man.More >>