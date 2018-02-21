Student interviewed by police after 'possible threat' against Marlboro Co. High School

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A possible threat of violence made by a student about Marlboro County High School is being investigated by authorities.

A Facebook post by the Bennettsville Police Department states that once they received information about the threat, officers quickly responded and located the student off campus who was associated with communicating “possible threats.”

The student was being interviewed by detectives Wednesday afternoon, the post continues.

Police presence at Marlboro County High School was increased as a precaution, officials stated.

Officials said there were no other immediate threats of which they were aware.

This is at least the eleventh threat or possible threat against an area school that has been investigated since the school shooting at Margery Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida last Wednesday.

