WATCH LIVE: Parkland shooting survivors speaking out in Tallahassee

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Survivors of the Parkland school shooting and other gun control activists are speaking out in Tallahassee, Florida.

Mobile users, tap here to watch live.

Similar protests are underway in Washington DC following the deadly school shooting last week at Marjory Stoneman Douglass High School that killed 17 people.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.