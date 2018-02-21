Investigation underway by Green Sea Floyds High after student makes 'questionable' statement

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Schools administrators from Green Sea Floyds High School are investigating after a student made a “questionable” statement during a class on Wednesday, according to an online post from the high school.

No credible threat to the school has been found. Upon conclusion of the school’s investigation, the student may face disciplinary action.

The school is encouraging parents to talk to their children regarding the consequences of making any type of alleged threat or statement.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.