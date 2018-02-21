Air refueling tanker running exercises from Myrtle Beach Airport

One of the tanker aircraft that Omega uses to refuel planes in mid-air. (Source: Omega Air Refueling on Facebook)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – You may have heard or seen a large aircraft flying over the Myrtle Beach area this week; an airport official confirmed that the plane is a refueling tanker temporarily operating out of Myrtle Beach International Airport running exercises over the ocean.

An Omega 707 tanker will be based out of MYR for a couple of weeks while they do maneuvers over the ocean and refuel aircraft, according to Kirk Lovell, Marketing Manager for MYR.

Lovell said the plane is in our area often – the massive plane fills up with thousands of gallons of fuel, then refuels other aircraft mid-air. He said the 707 tanker holds an impressive 24,000 gallons of fuel.

According to the Omega Air Refueling website, they serve the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps, among other foreign militaries and U.S. government agencies.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.