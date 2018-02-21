Two people wanted for questioning after shoplifting incident

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating two people wanted for questioning in regards to a shoplifting incident at Hobby Lobby on David H. McLeod Boulevard on January 14.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

