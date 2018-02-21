Nearly 15 pounds of marijuana seized from home following search warrant

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A search warrant executed at 2925 Carriage Lane by the Horry County Police Department's Narcotics and Vice Unit has led to the seizure of nearly 15 pounds of marijuana, cash and a firearm, according to a press release from Horry County PD.

Police were notified after an employee of a realty company who manages the property discovered multiple bags of marijuana during a quarterly inspection of the property.

Lee Marvin Dennison, 32, of Myrtle Beach, has been charged with one count of trafficking marijuana more than 10 pounds.

According to police, 14.98 pounds of marijuana and $42,009 were seized.

