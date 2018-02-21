Man wanted for questioning after the use of stolen credit card - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Man wanted for questioning after the use of stolen credit card

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Florence police need your help in locating a man wanted for questioning in regards to the use of a stolen credit card on February 7, according to a press release.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Florence PD at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

