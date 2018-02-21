Police looking for woman missing from Conway area since Feb. 4

Click here to visit a page devoted to missing persons in our area, with missing posters, links, and other resources to help find them.More >>
The Horry County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 37-year-old woman who has been missing since Feb. 4. Margaret Holcomb was last seen on Tigger Loop in the Conway area, according to police.More >>
A Lake City High School student has been arrested after posting a threat to the school on social media Tuesday night, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Another round of dense fog this morning will give way to record warmth by the afternoon. Visibility will once again be reduced in locally dense fog this morning with temperatures near 60.More >>
The Red Cross held its 10th Annual Heroes Kickoff Tuesday night to benefit the coastal chapter of the American Red Cross.More >>
A student at Lake City High School was arrested Tuesday morning after guns were discovered in the student's truck, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Billy Graham, America's most prominent Christian leader, was the pastor to both presidents and everyday Americans. Graham preached to nearly 215 million people around the world.More >>
It is something that many in the community have clamored for ever since they first heard the name Erica Parsons in July 2013: For someone to be held responsible for her disappearance and death.More >>
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.More >>
The woman was sentenced to three years of probation and must pay full restitution to her victim.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
A woman is facing three counts of animal cruelty after the dog warden said officials discovered four dead animals, including a decapitated dog, at her home.More >>
The United States had never won a medal of any kind in women's cross-country skiing prior to the race.More >>
A Mobile Police officer was shot and killed Tuesday night in Toulminville.More >>
During Tuesday's shooting at Jackson Memorial Middle School in Massillon several frightened students feared the worst, they didn't know what was going on.More >>
The man facing charges in the kidnapping a 4-year-old Johns Island girl is being extradited to South Carolina, U.S. Marshals in Mississippi have confirmed.More >>
