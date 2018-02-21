Police looking for woman missing from Conway area since Feb. 4

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 37-year-old woman who has been missing since Feb. 4.

Margaret Holcomb was last seen on Tigger Loop in the Conway area, according to police. She was reported missing on Feb. 18.

Holcomb is described by police as 5-feet-1-inches tall and 135 pounds in weight.

Holcomb’s sister, who reported her missing, told police that Holcomb told her mother on Feb. 4 that she was leaving the residence on Tigger Loop, and she would see her later, according to a police report. After a few days, her sister started to get worried, but none of the other family members wanted to involve police.

After Holcomb failed to appear for court, her sister contacted police, the police report states. She had tried to contact Holcomb via cell phone, but the phone went directly to a voice mailbox, which was full.

The sister told police that Holcomb has a history of depression, and she was currently under doctor’s care for it.

Anyone who has seen Holcomb is asked to call HCPD at 843-248-1520.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.