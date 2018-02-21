Deputies: Lake City High student arrested after threatening the school on social media

A Lake City High School student has been arrested after posting a threat to the school on social media Tuesday night, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A Lake City High School student has been arrested after posting a threat to the school on social media Tuesday night, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Another round of dense fog this morning will give way to record warmth by the afternoon. Visibility will once again be reduced in locally dense fog this morning with temperatures near 60.More >>
Another round of dense fog this morning will give way to record warmth by the afternoon. Visibility will once again be reduced in locally dense fog this morning with temperatures near 60.More >>
The Red Cross held its 10th Annual Heroes Kickoff Tuesday night to benefit the coastal chapter of the American Red Cross.More >>
The Red Cross held its 10th Annual Heroes Kickoff Tuesday night to benefit the coastal chapter of the American Red Cross.More >>
A student at Lake City High School was arrested Tuesday morning after guns were discovered in the student's truck, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A student at Lake City High School was arrested Tuesday morning after guns were discovered in the student's truck, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
It’s been a week since a former student opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on Feb. 14, killing 17 people.More >>
It’s been a week since a former student opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on Feb. 14, killing 17 people.More >>
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.More >>
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.More >>
A Mobile Police officer was shot and killed Tuesday night in Toulminville.More >>
A Mobile Police officer was shot and killed Tuesday night in Toulminville.More >>
The woman was sentenced to three years of probation and must pay full restitution to her victim.More >>
The woman was sentenced to three years of probation and must pay full restitution to her victim.More >>
It is something that many in the community have clamored for ever since they first heard the name Erica Parsons in July 2013: For someone to be held responsible for her disappearance and death.More >>
It is something that many in the community have clamored for ever since they first heard the name Erica Parsons in July 2013: For someone to be held responsible for her disappearance and death.More >>
During Tuesday's shooting at Jackson Memorial Middle School in Massillon several frightened students feared the worst, they didn't know what was going on.More >>
During Tuesday's shooting at Jackson Memorial Middle School in Massillon several frightened students feared the worst, they didn't know what was going on.More >>
Schools in the Jackson Local School District in Stark County are on lockdown after a seventh grade student shot himself on a middle school campus.More >>
Schools in the Jackson Local School District in Stark County are on lockdown after a seventh grade student shot himself on a middle school campus.More >>
Do your pants hang low?More >>
Do your pants hang low?More >>
At his funeral, the 15-year-old also received medals for heroism from the U.S. Army, and his coffin was draped with an American flag.More >>
At his funeral, the 15-year-old also received medals for heroism from the U.S. Army, and his coffin was draped with an American flag.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
A woman is facing three counts of animal cruelty after the dog warden said officials discovered four dead animals, including a decapitated dog, at her home.More >>
A woman is facing three counts of animal cruelty after the dog warden said officials discovered four dead animals, including a decapitated dog, at her home.More >>