Deputies: Lake City High student arrested after threatening the school on social media

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) – A Lake City High School student has been arrested after posting a threat to the school on social media Tuesday night, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators began working to identify the source of the threat shortly after midnight Wednesday. The student will be charged with disturbing schools. This is all the information available at this time. Stay with WMBF News for updates.

