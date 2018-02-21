17-year-old Lake City High student arrested after threatening the school on social media

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) – A Lake City High School student has been arrested after posting a threat to the school on social media Tuesday night, according to Maj. Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Daysyannie Aremony Gamble, 17, has been charged with disturbing schools.

Investigators say Gamble shared a Snapchat post, saying “LAKE CITY HIGH SCHOOL AND ACE IM COMING FOR YOU TOMORROW MORNING. YOU HAVENT SEEN A SCHOOL SHOOTING YET."

Melissa Powell, the mother of a 10th grader at Lake City High School, says these past few days were frightening.

“It’s the worst mom’s fear, dad’s fear that you will ever know because you’re not there to help your child," Powell said. “It was a good feeling that they had took the time to investigate, to find out who had done it.”

As for Tuesday's incident, in which Lake City High was placed on lockdown after a student brought weapons, Powell recalls the texts sent between her and her daughter, who typed, “We all just prayed.”

In Powell's reply, she instructed her daughter to, “put your book bag in front of u” when she exited the school.

“The only thing that could run through my mind was that I don’t want to be that mother on the news that lost a child or know someone who lost a child,” Powell said.

In Tuesday’s incident, deputies said the student was not a threat to the school, but Powell and other parents think otherwise.

“We felt as parents, and I speak for many parents when I say, that the same type of commitment was not put into the situation with the child the previous day before," Powell said.

WMBF News took the parents’ concerns to FCSO Chief Deputy Glen Kirby. He said after interviewing the student and other classmates, they found no history or social media posts indicating he was a danger to the school.

Still, Powell says her daughter is scared for her life and come next school year, she will be home-schooled.

“She cried herself to sleep because she said things are never going to be the same, that when she goes to school she’s not going to be able to concentrate,” Powell said.

On Wednesday, district officials had extra police at the school as a safety measure.

