FIRST ALERT: Dense morning fog, record warmth by afternoon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another round of dense fog this morning will give way to record warmth by the afternoon.

Visibility will once again be reduced in locally dense fog this morning with temperatures near 60. Visibility will drop to below one quarter of a mile in many areas and a dense fog advisory is in effect through 10:00 a.m. The fog will linger through the morning commute, then burn off through the mid to late morning hours.

As the fog burns off, temperatures will once again soar to record levels with a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon. Temperatures across the Grand Strand will reach to 74 - just shy of the old record of 76 set in 1953.

In Florence, the temperature will climb to a record breaking 83, beating the old record of 81 set in 1997.

The near-record warmth continues through the end of the week with more 70s along the beaches and 80s for the Pee Dee.

Clouds begin to filter back into the area late this week and skies will turn mostly cloudy at times by the Saturday.

The next risk of rain arrives by Sunday with scattered showers increasing through the day and lingering into Monday as cooler temperatures gradually return.

