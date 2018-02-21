Coastal chapter of American Red Cross hosts Heroes Kickoff

The coastal chapter of the American Red Cross held a fundraiser Tuesday night in the Myrtle Beach area. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Red Cross held its 10th Annual Heroes Kickoff Tuesday night to benefit the coastal chapter of the American Red Cross.

The fundraiser helps celebrate work in the Myrtle Beach community while raising money to help the Red Cross continue its efforts.

"And that's when the Red Cross volunteers come in and they give them that hug they need and that support they need, and help them get to their pre-disaster condition very quickly,” said Nanci Conley, executive director of the eastern S.C. Red Cross chapter.

Anchors Michael Maely and Kaitlin Stansell were among the WMBF employees who participated in the event.

