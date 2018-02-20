Timeline of threats against Grand Strand, Pee Dee schools in wee - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Timeline of threats against Grand Strand, Pee Dee schools in weeks since deadly Florida shooting

Police evacuate students at Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School following Feb. 14's deadly shooting. (Source: WSVN/CNN) Police evacuate students at Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School following Feb. 14's deadly shooting. (Source: WSVN/CNN)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – It’s been more than two weeks since a former student opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on Feb. 14, killing 17 people.

In that time, authorities and administrators have investigated threats made against more than a dozen schools across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee.

Below is a timeline of the threats against area schools in the weeks since the Parkland massacre.

For a full-screen view of the timeline, click here.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly