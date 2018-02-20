Timeline of threats against Grand Strand, Pee Dee schools in week since deadly Florida shooting

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – It’s been a week since a former student opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on Feb. 14, killing 17 people.

In that time, authorities and administrators have investigated threats made against 10 schools across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee.

An incident at an 11th school led to a student being arrested, although he claimed the situation was an oversight on his part.

Below is a timeline of the threats against area schools in the days since the Parkland massacre.

