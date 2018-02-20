Horry County Suspect Search: Hunt is on for domestic violence suspects

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - They both face domestic violence charges and at this point they've both eluded police.

Have you seen Michael Scott McDermott? Authorities say the 48-year-old was a no show. He's wanted for first-degree domestic violence charges.

McDermott's wife said he was upset for several days in June 2015, insisting she tell him how she feels about him. When the victim said she didn't love him anymore, she says the violence began, including knife cuts to the legs and arms.

The victim says McDermott finally told her he'd take her to her sister's house but pulled off the road, allegedly beat her and left her at the side of the road. His last known address is on Holt Road in Conway.

Jeremy David Brock is facing domestic violence charges of a high and aggravated nature, first-degree assault and battery, and larceny.

In the latest incident in August of last year, the victim, who had been living with Brock, claims he grabbed a pocket knife and cut her.

The victim's 13-year-old son was in the home at the time and reportedly ran to the neighbors for help. Brock's last known address is on Stones Edge Boulevard in Little River.

