Conway leaders approve ‘parklets’ to expand outdoor dining

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - New outdoor seating is coming to Conway after city leaders approved a plan to create more patio space.

The plan gives business and restaurant owners the option to transform parking spots into a patio area called "parklets."

Business owners in Conway have the option to apply for a permit for up to two parking spots. The parklet requires raised flooring so there is an even transition from the sidewalk to the space. The city is also requiring some type of barrier for pedestrian safety, like a railing or planters.

The parklet area would also need to be removable.

According to the executive director of Conway Downtown Alive, adding this patio space will make the downtown area more vibrant and fun for visitors.

“People like to go and do outdoor dining. We have a couple places that get used occasionally, but it needs to be more uniform throughout the city. So once it’s being done all over, I think it will attract more people, and they’ll be able to sit right here and eat their dinner and enjoy the weather,” said Tracy Pickens, owner of Black Water Market in Downtown Conway.

Business owners can go through Conway's planning and building department to apply for a parklet.

