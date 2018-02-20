Horry County Council discusses potential burn ban for portions of Little River

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County leaders could propose a burn ban in an area of Little River in the future.

District 1 Councilman Harold Worley brought up the idea at Tuesday’s Horry County Council meeting. Council Chairman Mark Lazarus said a possible burn ban would take effect in certain areas of Little River.

"Down Little River Neck Road especially, there’s some pockets of areas that folks are burning out in their yards on the weekends, and it’s just creating a nuisance for the neighbors as that area has really grown,” Lazarus said.

He added a burn ban could help the community.

“If it’s becoming a nuisance, I think it’s something we need to look at for better quality of life for everybody,” Lazarus said.

The specifics of the ban aren’t entirely clear, as it was just brought up as an idea in the meeting.

Another item discussed was the addition of hundreds of new homes in the Heather Lakes subdivision.

Council passed the third and final reading of an ordinance that would rezone the property where the now closed Heather Glen Golf Course sits. Lazarus noted that as this project went through the process, another problem was fixed.

Mullet Creek runs through Heather Lakes. The homeowners’ association at Heather Lakes was worried flooding would happen if the creek wasn’t cleared out.

Beaver dams, trees and debris clogged the creek, but council said Tuesday it has been cleared significantly and water levels are down by three to four feet.

Lazarus said this was a great example of how the process should work.

“We worked through the process through the planning commission twice and through the developers changing the ordinance that they were bringing forth, and then working with the sitting council member and the desires of the community,” he said.

