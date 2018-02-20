Horry County Council discusses potential burn ban for portions of Little River

Several South Carolina legislators proposed a bill on Feb. 15 that would define marriage as one man and one woman, and anything else would be classified as a “parody marriage.”More >>
Several South Carolina legislators proposed a bill on Feb. 15 that would define marriage as one man and one woman, and anything else would be classified as a “parody marriage.”More >>
New outdoor seating is coming to Conway after city leaders approved a plan to create more patio space.More >>
New outdoor seating is coming to Conway after city leaders approved a plan to create more patio space.More >>
Horry County leaders could propose a burn ban in an area of Little River in the future.More >>
Horry County leaders could propose a burn ban in an area of Little River in the future.More >>
It's out with the old and in with the new as we start a new series on WMBF News. News Anchor Eric Weisfeld Remodels homes. In this installment, he renovates a kitchen and master bathroom.More >>
It's out with the old and in with the new as we start a new series on WMBF News. News Anchor Eric Weisfeld Remodels homes. In this installment, he renovates a kitchen and master bathroom.More >>
A student at Lake City High School was arrested Tuesday morning after guns were discovered in the student's truck, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A student at Lake City High School was arrested Tuesday morning after guns were discovered in the student's truck, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
It is something that many in the community have clamored for ever since they first heard the name Erica Parsons in July 2013: For someone to be held responsible for her disappearance and death.More >>
It is something that many in the community have clamored for ever since they first heard the name Erica Parsons in July 2013: For someone to be held responsible for her disappearance and death.More >>
A man charged with incest was granted bond on Tuesday while a bond hearing date has not yet for his daughter.More >>
A man charged with incest was granted bond on Tuesday while a bond hearing date has not yet for his daughter.More >>
During Tuesday's shooting at Jackson Memorial Middle School in Massillon several frightened students feared the worst, they didn't know what was going on.More >>
During Tuesday's shooting at Jackson Memorial Middle School in Massillon several frightened students feared the worst, they didn't know what was going on.More >>
Schools in the Jackson Local School District in Stark County are on lockdown after a seventh grade student shot himself on a middle school campus.More >>
Schools in the Jackson Local School District in Stark County are on lockdown after a seventh grade student shot himself on a middle school campus.More >>
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.More >>
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.More >>
Do your pants hang low?More >>
Do your pants hang low?More >>
Tongue firmly planted in cheek, the airport tweeted a picture Monday evening of a sign showing a flight to Wakanda set to depart at 7:30 p.m.More >>
Tongue firmly planted in cheek, the airport tweeted a picture Monday evening of a sign showing a flight to Wakanda set to depart at 7:30 p.m.More >>
A gun owner has become an online sensation after posting a video of himself destroying his AR-15, his way of helping prevent tragedies like the Feb. 14 mass shooting in Parkland, Florida.More >>
A gun owner has become an online sensation after posting a video of himself destroying his AR-15, his way of helping prevent tragedies like the Feb. 14 mass shooting in Parkland, Florida.More >>