MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The unseasonably warm weather and dense fog return for another round as we head into Wednesday!

Go ahead and factor in a few extra minutes for the morning commute Wednesday. Expecting more fog to develop overnight and visibility will be reduced through around 8 am Wednesday. Once the fog clears, it's all about the warmth!

Temperatures will make a return at record highs Wednesday afternoon. The forecast of 83° in Florence would beat the old record of 81° from 1997. We'll be close along the Grand Strand but we'll likely stay just shy of the record with a forecast if 74°.

The record-warmth doesn't look to exit anytime soon. 70s and 80s remain in the forecast all the way through the weekend. We'll have to wait until early next week to see our next drop in temperatures.

